Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $170.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average of $178.86. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

