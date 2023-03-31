Stone Point Wealth LLC Sells 80 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,550,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,751,000 after acquiring an additional 703,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $162.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.