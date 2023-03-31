Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial
In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $99,810.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $99,810.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $152,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.
About Peapack-Gladstone Financial
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.
