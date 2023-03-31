Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1,576.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $99,810.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $99,810.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $152,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

PGC stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $521.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.59. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.