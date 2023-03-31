Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $445.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.09.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

