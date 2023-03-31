Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $90,461,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.27.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,056,035 shares of company stock valued at $256,099,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

