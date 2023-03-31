UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $193.14, but opened at $182.13. UniFirst shares last traded at $184.61, with a volume of 5,050 shares.

The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,573,000 after buying an additional 61,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 485,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,667,000 after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in UniFirst by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in UniFirst by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.91.

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.