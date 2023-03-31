Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 204,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 111,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

MDLZ opened at $69.58 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.