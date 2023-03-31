Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 127 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CB opened at $193.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average is $207.10. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

