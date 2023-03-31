Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 10,994 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,994 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEB. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 611.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 71,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000.

Shares of VCEB stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

