Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after buying an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 468,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after buying an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.2 %

BLDR opened at $86.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.