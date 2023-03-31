Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 793 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $201.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.34 and its 200-day moving average is $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36. The company has a market cap of $275.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.