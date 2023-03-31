Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 479 Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.55. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $5.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

