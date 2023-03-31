Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW opened at $192.65 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

