MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 109,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

