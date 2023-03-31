Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $245.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.18 and a 200-day moving average of $246.61.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.