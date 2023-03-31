Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 111,350 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 125,842 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 155,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

