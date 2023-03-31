American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in American International Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,371,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,551,000 after buying an additional 2,148,227 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,622,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,059,000 after buying an additional 1,185,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

