Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 306.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $328.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.54 and its 200-day moving average is $326.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

