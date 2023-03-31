Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,892 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $157.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

