Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 621,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $29.25 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

