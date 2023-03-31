Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $998,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $439.63 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $444.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 274.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

