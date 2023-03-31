Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $150.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.