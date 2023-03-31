Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,454,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,746,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

FICO stock opened at $696.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $678.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $711.84.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

