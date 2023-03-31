Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 26,877 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 245.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,825 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SM Energy Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

SM opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 4.42.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 3.35%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

