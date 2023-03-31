Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in WEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,036. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $178.92 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.84.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.