Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $59,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

