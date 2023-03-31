Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 49,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.6 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $52.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

