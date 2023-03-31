Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 580,451 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $70,936,000 after buying an additional 113,670 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 480,602 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,521 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $185,385.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,841,424.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,681 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $119.10 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

