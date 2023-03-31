Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

