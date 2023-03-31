Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $139.62 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.