Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Masimo by 123.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Masimo by 7.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Masimo by 0.3% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI opened at $178.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.16. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $184.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

