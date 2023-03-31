Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,947 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 213.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,020 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.80. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

