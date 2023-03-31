Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.27.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

