Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 687.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 196.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.82. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 77.19%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

