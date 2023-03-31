Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $104,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 23.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in ResMed by 196.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ResMed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in ResMed by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,770,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

ResMed Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RMD stock opened at $215.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.62. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $6,598,428. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

