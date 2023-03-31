Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLK. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth about $42,586,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth about $7,834,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth about $5,453,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 133.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 168,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,708,000 after acquiring an additional 109,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 0.1 %

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Shares of NYSE TLK opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

(Get Rating)

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.