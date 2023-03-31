Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its stake in NICE by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 24,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in NICE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $224.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.49. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

