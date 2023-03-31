Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TME. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.