Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $146,000 Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,787 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 148.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 935,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 559,422 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 124.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 970,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 538,732 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter worth about $4,014,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 37.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,452,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 393,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 316,126 shares during the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VIV opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.0123 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

