Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 412.6% during the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth $8,019,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 584,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,702,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKX opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

