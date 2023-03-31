Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $433,203,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,843,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,135,000 after purchasing an additional 413,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $99.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

