Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $153,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,160,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,970 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.