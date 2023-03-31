Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,226 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $56.56.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.