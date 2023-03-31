ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 31.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML Stock Up 2.7 %

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of ASML stock opened at $676.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $714.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $646.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 38.16%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

