Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 922 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CRH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH by 5.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CRH by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CRH by 4.3% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in CRH by 6.8% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CRH opened at $50.08 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

