Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,435,000 after acquiring an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,448,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,077,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 397,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Simon Segars sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $211,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,534 shares of company stock valued at $12,447,617. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

