Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 187,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $56.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

