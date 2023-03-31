Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,977 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 212,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 307,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 143,915 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3333 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 17.76%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

