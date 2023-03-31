DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. United Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

