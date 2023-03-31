Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Position Increased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 378.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.82 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $121.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

